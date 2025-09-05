Panthers veteran embarking on sink or swim test and fans are watching closely

There's been a lot to like about the way Mike Jackson Sr. has gone about his business this offseason. However, the Carolina Panthers' veteran cornerback is embarking on a sink-or-swim challenge in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And fans will be watching closely.

The Panthers deservedly gave Jackson a two-year extension this offseason to prevent him from leaving in free agency. Dan Morgan acquired the consistent performer for pennies on the dollar last year, and the general manager was rewarded with consistent production and outstanding leadership.

His partnership with Pro Bowl corner Jaycee Horn proved fruitful on an otherwise embarrassing defense. Hopes are high that this trend continues with a better supporting cast across Ejiro Evero's unit.

Mike Jackson Sr. must shut down Travis Hunter to improve Carolina Panthers' chances

Jackson picked up where he left off over the summer, firmly establishing himself once again with some extra financial security already attained. But with Horn set to do battle with Jaguars' receiver Brian Thomas Jr. throughout, that leaves the former Miami standout in the crosshairs of No. 2 pick Travis Hunter.

The two-way phenom comes into the league with unreal hype attached. Hunter wants to play both ways, which is unheard of in the modern-day game. Jacksonville is giving him the freedom to do that while also managing his reps, but he's expected to play more receiver than cornerback on his NFL debut.

Hunter is listed as a starting wide receiver and second-string cornerback on Jacksonville's unofficial depth chart. The Panthers will prepare for anything, but Jackson can expect to see a lot of the former No. 1 overall high school recruit at EverBank Stadium this weekend.

Jackson has experience on his side. Hunter is a dynamic force capable of taking over any game when in the mood. Stunting his early momentum is crucial, and the defensive front seven pressurizing quarterback Trevor Lawrence will also go a long way to achieving this objective.

Chau Smith-Wade could also be lined up frequently versus Hunter if he switches into the slot. That's entirely plausible with free-agent signing Dyami Brown capable of getting downfield. However, Evero would be wise to avoid having the second-year pro matched up with a potentially generational talent.

Whether that involves a slight adjustment, which Evero has been extremely stubborn with since joining the Panthers, or not, is debatable. But the coach cannot let Hunter dictate proceedings. That is simply not an option.

The Panthers placed a significant amount of faith in Jackson this offseason. Shutting down Hunter will be a fantastic early way to vindicate their decision.

