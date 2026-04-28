Since the 2026 NFL Draft concluded, there has been discourse about the consensus boards. This draft was likely to be chaotic, and while the selections were shocking, that shouldn't have come as a surprise.

Yet it favored the Carolina Panthers.

Many, if not all, of the Panthers' draft selections were in line with the boards; they were never too high or too low. General manager Dan Morgan did well to find value and take advantage of sliding prospects who could compete for a roster spot.

The fifth round was a strong round for steals in the NFL Draft, as several teams netted excellent value on a handful of players. The Panthers did the same twice and are receiving praise for one of their choices on the offensive line.

Sam Hecht could be the Carolina Panthers' best value pick of the entire draft

Heading into the draft, Kansas State Wildcats prospect Sam Hecht was seen as one of the top centers. Following the loss of Cade Mays to the Detroit Lions in free agency, the Panthers needed a long-term starter in the middle of their offensive line.

To the surprise of many, Hecht fell to the fifth round when he was projected to go at some stage on Day 2. As Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated explains, getting him at No. 144 in the fifth round provides a long-term option for them at center, while the short-term solution, free agent signee Luke Fortner, leads the way.

"The Carolina Panthers signed Luke Fortner in free agency to play center this season. He's a short-term solution until they find a young player with higher upside. They may have found just that in Kansas State center Sam Hecht at No. 144 overall. A two-year starter, Hecht is a steady performer who plays the position with outstanding technique, often winning the leverage battle."

It was a dream come true for Panthers fans, as arguably the top center in the draft fell into the team's laps in the fifth round. As Melo outlined, Hecht was as steady as they come in the interior, with the football intelligence and technique standing out for the young lineman.

As Carolina heads into training camp in a few months, one of the most intriguing positional battles will be between Hecht and Fortner as the team continues to raise the floor and ceiling of its roster.