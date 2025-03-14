Patrick Jones' first comments as Carolina Panthers player will fire up the fans

The Carolina Panthers made strengthening their defense a big priority as expected over the opening stages of free agency. Dan Morgan outlined his intentions beforehand and came through with some shrewd moves that put his team in a much more flexible position entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

One of the more intriguing additions went overlooked compared to others. But edge rusher Patrick Jones II believes a previous connection in the edge-rushing room can help propel Carolina's defense to even greater heights moving forward.

Jones spent the first four seasons of his professional career with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a solid pass-rusher who also developed some strong capabilities against the run with more experience. The Panthers were sorely lacking in both those areas during a torrid year for Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024, so it's not hard to see why the Pittsburgh graduate became a coveted target.

Patrick Jones II makes intentions clear after joining Carolina Panthers

The new arrival made his intentions clear after putting pen to paper. Jones wants to firmly establish himself from the moment he steps onto the field. He also believes reuniting with ex-Vikings teammate D.J. Wonnum is something that can bring the best out of each other as they reunite in a different environment.

"It's going to be crazy. I feel like it's something that I don't even have to talk about. Once it happens, everybody going to know. Everybody going to know it's going to be big time. The duo of Pat and DJ [Wonnum], we could do anything. We could do anything we want to do like there's no limits. I don't want to put no limits on it. It's just, it's going to be big time." Patrick Jones II via Panthers.com

While Jones ignored the obvious presence of Jadeveon Clowney amid his excitement, having a previously developed chemistry with Wonnum is only going to smooth his transition. He's also got roots in Charlotte, which brings him closer to family.

Jones penned a two-year deal that could be worth $20 million with incentives. It's a chance to build on a promising 2024 campaign where he gained a career-high seven sacks. However, it's also worth remembering how these numbers could have been inflated within Brian Flores' blitz-happy schematic concepts.

Time will tell on that one, but hopes are high. Jones is ascending and only just entering his prime. The former third-round pick has a decent contract to justify, but one cannot look at this signing with anything other than optimism right now.

The Panthers have Jones, Wonnum, and Clowney spearheading their edge-rushing unit. There's a good chance Morgan adds another dynamic option or two via the 2025 NFL Draft. With some notable reinforcements to Evero's 3-4 defensive front and the return of Derrick Brown from a long-term injury to factor into the equation, things are looking up after one of the worst campaigns on defense in league history.

If Jones' comments are any indication, he's not going to let his newly acquired wealth impact his motivation or urgency. The Panthers outlined their faith in the player. He must repay it accordingly.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis