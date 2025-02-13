Perfect Shaq Thompson replacement just fell into Carolina Panthers' lap

Improving every area of defense should be extremely high on Dan Morgan's list of priorities this offseason. Nothing should be off the table for the Carolina Panthers, including exploring potential trades to find immediate difference-makers.

Morgan has disposable assets. The Panthers have nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sacrificing one or two picks if the right trade pieces become available wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Every position group defensively needs work. Morgan failed to find the right starting quality or sufficient depth for coordinator Ejiro Evero. What followed was a historically bad campaign that held the team back considerably.

The Panthers gave up the most single-season points in NFL history. They conceded the most rushing yards per game by more than 30 to the next worst team. Their underbelly was soft and Evero didn't have the personnel to adjust his 3-4 base scheme effectively.

Injuries didn't help either. The Panthers lost Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown after one game. Veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, ruling him out for the entire campaign. This was the second year in which one of the team's longest-serving players suffered a crippling complication ahead of time.

Thompson wants to continue his journey with Carolina. The former first-round pick believes he's got a lot of good football left before hanging up his cleats. But it's a difficult decision for Morgan given his age and injury history.

Carolina Panthers should consider Germaine Pratt trade to replace Shaq Thompson

Morgan is running the Panthers with no sentiment attached to his decision-making process. Giving Thompson a one-year, prove-it deal if the money is right seems feasible. That shouldn't stop Carolina from finding upgrades.

One recent development shouldn't go unnoticed by the Panthers. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt handed in a trade request, citing the team's desire to keep their offensive core together and his strong connection to recently fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as reasons behind the decision according to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.

Pratt was among the league's leading tacklers in 2024 with 143 to his credit. He lacked consistency in coverage, but the former third-round pick is a dominant presence against the run. That's exactly what the Panthers need to turn the tide.

This would be a homecoming for Pratt. He's a High Point native who attended High Point Central High School before moving on to North Carolina State at the collegiate level. At 28 years old, this would also be a long-term investment rather than a short-term fix.

Adding Pratt instantly upgrades Carolina's defensive second level. He's been incredibly durable throughout his career and is a strong leadership presence within the locker room. Much will depend on the compensation involved, but it would be wise for Morgan to inquire.

Pratt has one year remaining on his current deal. There is no guaranteed money on it and will count $8.18 million against the salary cap. Carolina is strapped for cash right now, but a little maneuvering could make this work.

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold. Morgan might be content with Thompson, Josey Jewell, and Trevin Wallace, but the time to strike is now.

And nobody on defense aside from Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn should feel safe.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis