Perfect veteran cornerback target just dropped into Carolina Panthers' lap

The Carolina Panthers haven't added to their cornerback room as yet this offseason. Dan Morgan could rectify this during the 2025 NFL Draft with nine picks at his disposal. An intriguing development elsewhere also provides a new opportunity to get more veteran help.

Carolina made substantial investments to solve some severe defensive issues when the recruitment frenzy began. That didn't include spending big on another cornerback, although the secondary did get one notable addition in the form of former Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig.

Could one of Moehrig's ex-teammates join him in Carolina?

Carolina Panthers should monitor developments with Jack Jones closely

According to Vincent Bonsignore from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are looking to find a trade partner for Jack Jones in the coming hours. If no willing suitor comes forward, the reporter revealed that the AFC West club plans to release him.

This shouldn't go unnoticed by Morgan. Jones shook off some troubling injury issues earlier in his career to put together a solid enough campaign last time around. His production wasn't perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but staying healthy represented a positive step regardless.

Las Vegas' new regime has made Jones surplus to requirements if this report is accurate. While it's unlikely Morgan would part ways with valuable draft capital to jump the queue, he could offer the former Arizona State star a chance for decent involvement. Having a previously developed on-field connection with Moehrig would only help smooth his transition.

Jones wouldn't be out of work for long if the Raiders released him. He's got a lot of good football left and has fewer injury concerns around him currently. The Panthers could throw their hat in the ring, which has the scope to add more flexibility to Morgan's draft approach for good measure.

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. are the two outside cornerback starters currently. Chau Smith-Wade flashed when given responsibilities in the nickel, but this won't be enough to cope with some outstanding passing attacks on Carolina's schedule in 2025.

Jones might be looking for somewhere with a better chance to contend right now. He might also be willing to accept a prominent role on an ascending franchise looking to take that next step when competitive action begins again. That would put the Panthers firmly on his shortlist after head coach Dave Canales' squad made some notable progress over the second half of 2024.

Much will depend on the money involved, but this looks like a cost-effective measure to improve the rotational options at the very least. If Jones transitions smoothly, this could be an absolute steal for the team that acquires him.

Whether that'll be Carolina or not remains to be seen.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis