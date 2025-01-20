Popular former Carolina Panthers duo in the midst of an NFL playoff fairytale

The Carolina Panthers won five games and endured another rollercoaster campaign in 2024. Two former players are in the middle of a fairytale elsewhere that shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chinn weren't apart for long when free agency commenced. They both opted to join the Washington Commanders, turning down offers from elsewhere to link up with head coach Dan Quinn. They believed that being part of this exciting project within creative defensive schematics would enhance their credentials. This was a spot-on assessment.

The Commanders are riding a tidal wave of positivity under their new regime. They won 12 games and secured the NFC's sixth seed as a result. This was better than even the brightest optimist envisaged, but the story was only just beginning.

Washington dug deep to secure success at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Things got even better after that, toppling the No. 1 seed with a dazzling Divisional Round performance at the Detroit Lions.

Luvu and Chinn were instrumental in the team's triumph. The ferocious linebacker was always around the action and caused havoc in the Lions' backfield. He set the tone with heavy hitting and recovered a fumble — one of five turnovers given up by Detroit during the contest.

Former Carolina Panthers players contributing significantly to the Commanders' renaissance

Chinn put the exclamation point on a sensational performance by securing the game-clinching interception. The Commanders are just one win away from the Super Bowl. If they can keep this remarkable run going at the Philadelphia Eagles, they'll be competing for the biggest prize of all.

This prolific duo isn't the only former Panthers connection in Washington despite Ron Rivera being fired. Zane Gonzalez, Trent Scott, Efe Obada, Kevon Seymour, Mike Strachan, Jason Simmons, and even ex-general managers Marty Hurney and Scott Fitterer are going along for the ride.

The Panthers can only look on with regret.

Their defense took a major step back without Luvu manning the defensive second level. They made him an offer to stay, but the allure of working with Quinn in Washington was too tempting to turn down. It was a mutually beneficial arrangement that saw the former undrafted free agent out of Washington State earn second-team All-Pro honors along the way.

Ejiro Evero's mismanagement of Chinn was infuriating then and even more so now. The defensive coordinator had no clue how to put his athletic attributes to good use within his 3-4 scheme. It was a disappointing end to his once-promising playing career in Carolina. But the dynamic safety's elite-level production with the Commanders proved he wasn't the problem.

Washington's remarkable resurgence after wholesale changes across the franchise proves how quickly it can be done. It doesn't have to take seven years as some associated with the Panthers have stated previously. If the right infrastructure is put in place, the culture is built, and the correct acquisitions are made, things tend to take off.

The Panthers are on their way to that, although it might take a little longer. Head coach Dave Canales oversaw some positive growth from his squad over the second half of 2024. It wasn't perfect and there is a tremendous amount of hard work ahead, but things are looking up at long last.

Until then, fans can live vicariously through Chinn and Luvu. They were beloved in Carolina and remain so. Hopefully, their Cinderella story has a couple more chapters left.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis