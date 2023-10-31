3 big reasons the Carolina Panthers held firm at 2023 trade deadline
There was no movement from the Carolina Panthers...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers offensive dynamic
As previously stated, some sections of the fanbase were demanding more help for their quarterback Bryce Young. Names like Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and even Davante Adams came up on social media as preferred targets, which was always a pipedream whether the Carolina Panthers inquired or not.
This could be down to the new offensive dynamic in Carolina. Frank Reich handed over play-calling duties to Thomas Brown during the bye week and looking at their Week 8 performance against the Houston Texans, there were notable changes in terms of execution, efficiency, and scheming players open for the first time.
As the season progresses, the hope is that Brown can conjure his magic and get more out of underperforming individuals such as D.J. Chark, Jonathan Mingo, Hayden Hurst, and Terrace Marshall Jr. If he cannot, then the matter will be addressed as a matter of urgency in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
There were signs of life, for sure. With the likes of Chuba Hubbard and Tommy Tremble also emerging, it would be a big shock if those already around didn't start reaping the rewards of Brown's more modernized ethos compared to Reich's often outdated concepts schematically.
It's a gamble, for sure. Especially considering Young's development is the most important thing above all else this season.
But who knows, it might just pay off thanks in no small part to the esteem in which Brown is held within the building.