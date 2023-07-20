3 biggest upgrades on the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
What are some of the biggest upgrades made by the Carolina Panthers during one of the most productive offseasons in franchise history?
It's easy to lose sight of how many changes transpired across the Carolina Panthers since the 2022 season concluded. Steve Wilks steadied the ship when all hope seemed lost and came close to securing an unlikely playoff spot, but it was clear from pretty early on that a complete shift in approach was needed to finally get this franchise trending in a positive direction.
If there was one word to describe Carolina's approach this offseason, relentless pretty much covers it. The Panthers were aggressive, left no stone unturned, and solidified foundations that crumbled under the previous regime's reign of incompetence.
Much will depend on how things unfold during the 2023 season, But the raised expectations and optimism surrounding the Panthers are a testament to the exceptional work undertaken behind the scenes this spring.
With that in mind, here are the three biggest upgrades on the Panthers in 2023.
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Despite D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard becoming a decent one-two punch at running back after the Carolina Panthers traded Christian MCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, it doesn't take a football savant to figure out that Miles Sanders represents a huge upgrade.
Those in power bucked the increasing trend around the league to spend relatively decent money on the player in free agency. This should see the former second-round pick out of Penn State become their every-down backfield presence and return to becoming an influence in the passing game within a more expansive offensive scheme.
Hubbard should generate carries when Sanders needs rest or potentially misses time through injury. But the Panthers have placed a lot of faith in the Pro Bowler becoming one of the NFL's most productive running backs at a time when the position faces more uncertainty than ever before.