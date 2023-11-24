3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Titans in Week 12
Time to go bold...
By Dean Jones
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they go in search of their second regular season victory at the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.
The Carolina Panthers are about to embark on three consecutive road games. Ahead of two divisional battles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, head coach Frank Reich must galvanize his group players for this weekend's tricky-looking battle at the Tennessee Titans.
Any team coached by Mike Vrabel is going to be physical and well-coached. But much like the Panthers, there is a sense of uncertainty and underachievement in Tennessee with a 3-7 record through 10 games - the only AFC South franchise currently below .500 in the standings.
Nobody could say with any great certainty Carolina is capable of winning based on the constant stream of disappointments and injury complications. Reich is under increasing pressure to get things on track, but it's not hard to see where the complications could arrive if they cannot adjust on the road versus the Titans and rookie quarterback Will Levis.
With that said, here are three bold Panthers predictions for Week 12.
Miles Sanders gains 100+ all-purpose yards
After an anonymous start to his time with the Carolina Panthers, running back Miles Sanders finally demonstrated signs of life in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. The bar wasn't exactly high, but 52 all-purpose yards represented a step in the right direction nonetheless.
Sanders looked explosive and more like the player who reached the Pro Bowl in 2022. He'll likely split carries once again with Chuba Hubbard at the Tennessee Titans, but there is now a slight sense of optimism about his role over Carolina's remaining games.
The Titans are giving up 230.8 passing yards and 112.3 yards on the ground per game. If the Panthers can get Sanders going in both phases, the first 100-yard stat line of the former second-round pick's campaign might not be too far-fetched.