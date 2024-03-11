3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions in 2024 free agency
Time to go bold...
By Dean Jones
Bold free-agent predictions for the Carolina Panthers as the new regime looks to rebuild the foundations for a successful future.
Free agency is always a frantic time. Teams around the league have been trimming the fat and putting themselves in a better financial position to make the moves needed. The Carolina Panthers don't boast much to spend as it stands, so expecting miracles isn't realistic when one factors everything into the equation.
Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis seem to be on damage control. They inherited bad contracts and a huge mess overall from the previous regime of which the new general manager was part. Taking short-term hits for long-term flexibility seems like the preferred course of action. There is also the need to maximize Bryce Young's rookie deal and put the quarterback in a better position to thrive.
There are so many intriguing factors surrounding the Panthers. Attracted top-tier stars will be difficult given how the franchise is being perceived around the league, but there's nothing to suggest upgrades cannot be found on deals that benefit Carolina's new business model.
Before the frenzy commences, here are three bold Panthers in 2024 free agency.
Carolina Panthers sign two starting offensive linemen
Releasing Bradley Bozeman was an expected but disappointing turn of events. The veteran center quickly became beloved by fans and a strong community presence. But there is no sentiment attached to the Carolina Panthers' decision-making process under Dan Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and head coach Dave Canales.
Multiple reports suggest the Panthers are going to target reinforcements for their protection in free agency. This will be easier said than done considering the competition elsewhere around the league and Carolina's available financial resources. If they miss out, then those in power should maximize one of the deepest offensive line draft classes in recent memory.
Free agency can provide immediate assistance for quarterback Bryce Young. Signing two veterans with starting-caliber qualities would be a huge win for Carolina's new regime.
