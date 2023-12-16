3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Falcons in Week 15
Time to go bold...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers avoid NFC South sweep
This is a pride issue. The Carolina Panthers haven't got much to brag about this season. It's about time they started displaying the sort of fight that became synonymous with the franchise when Steve Wilks was interim head coach in 2022.
That was a football team to be proud of. It wasn't perfect, but fans at least knew they were going to get maximum effort from every single player putting on the uniform.
It looks like a rudderless ship right now. Frank Reich is gone. Many others will follow at the end of 2023. Anyone would find it hard to stay motivated in that sort of environment.
Still, this is a divisional battle and the Panthers don't have a solitary NFC South win to their name. They are donning the black helmets at home to the Atlanta Falcons again. Weirdly, this could spur the team on with little enthusiasm coming from elsewhere.
One could argue this is a beleaguered writer clutching at straws after having to stay relatively positive throughout the turbulence. The Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs in Week 15 according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but where there is delusion, there is hope.
I'm backing the Panthers to end their six-game losing streak at Bank of America Stadium. Whether it comes to fruition or not is another matter.