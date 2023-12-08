3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Saints in Week 14
By Dean Jones
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they go in search of their second victory this season at the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.
After another turbulent week with damning stories on the current culture, players and staff must remain focused on the task at hand. Most fans have checked out with the Carolina Panthers sitting at 1-11 and going nowhere fast, but the team still has five games left to navigate before attention quickly turns to the latest head-coaching cycle.
The New Orleans Saints still harbor hopes of winning the NFC South despite sitting with a 5-7. This remarkably only places them one game behind the Atlanta Falcons, so they'll have plenty of urgency this weekend when the Panthers come to town.
As for Carolina, it's all about showing pride and making a concerted effort to ensure interim head coach Chris Tabor has something to show for his tireless efforts. Easier said than done with morale at an all-time low, but form often goes out of the window where divisional rivalries are concerned.
With that said, here are three bold Panthers predictions for Week 14.
Carolina Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo gains 100+ yards
There was more involvement from second-round pick Jonathan Mingo in Week 13 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie was schemed open on occasion and got 10 targets throughout the defeat, bringing in six receptions for 69 receiving yards.
It's not been the best campaign from the Ole Miss product. He's not alone across the Carolina Panthers in that regard, but Mingo at least has some positive momentum to take into their game at the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints' pass defense is a formidable obstacle to overcome, giving up just 197.0 yards per game through the air. Mingo going over 100 receiving yards seems ambitious, but these are called bold predictions for a reason.