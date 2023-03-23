3 bold trades for the Carolina Panthers to secure DeAndre Hopkins in 2023
What bold trade offers could the Carolina Panthers make to potentially land wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Arizona Cardinals?
Including D.J. Moore in the package that secured the No 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was a huge sacrifice. However, it's one the Carolina Panthers had to make to finalize their deal with the Chicago Bears.
The draft compensation was too steep. Adding the wide receiver into the offer kept their 2025 first-round selection and ensured the cost was one first and two second-rounders coupled with the obvious pick swap in 2023.
This gives the Panthers a great chance to finally solve their complex quarterback riddle. Something that blighted the franchise throughout Matt Rhule's inept tenure and could not continue under the new and improved regime.
While this is largely positive, the Panthers are short of legitimate wideouts capable of making a difference. Adam Thielen was an outstanding pickup in free agency and tight end Hayden Hurst should also help, but there are too many question marks surrounding others on the depth chart to stand pat with what they have right now.
If Scott Fitterer wants to continue his aggressive approach to recruitment this offseason, then a trade for DeAndre Hopkins could be his next play. The All-Pro is reportedly on the block and the Panthers have enough in the way of cap space to absorb most of the player's contract next season.
This would be nothing short of a bombshell. But these three bold trade offers could be enough to tempt the Cardinals into striking a deal.