3 bombshell trade packages for Carolina Panthers to land Brandon Aiyuk
By Dean Jones
Brandon Aiyuk has caused a significant stir this offseason. The star wide receiver wants to get paid by the San Francisco 49ers or someone else. Contract talks have stalled, leading the former first-round pick out of Arizona State to hand in a trade request shortly before players report for training camp.
The Niners haven't shown a desire to trade Aiyuk. They have all the leverage, but it's a situation the Carolina Panthers and others around the league will be monitoring closely in the coming weeks.
Dan Morgan's planning for the future in Year 1 of his rebuilding project. Making an ambitious move such as this and having to pay Aiyuk north of $25 million per year seems unlikely. But that doesn't make it impossible considering the desperate need to provide quarterback Bryce Young with everything he needs to thrive.
Carolina invested heavily in its options this offseason by acquiring Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette. At the same time, opportunities to acquire an exceptional wideout with proven production entering their prime don't come along every day.
With this in mind, here are three bombshell trade packages the Panthers could put together for Aiyuk if Morgan decided to throw his hat into the ring.
Carolina Panthers trade offer No. 1
One thing working in Dan Morgan's favor is the rich bounty of draft assets available in 2025. The Carolina Panthers have nine picks at their disposal currently after getting a second-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams during the 2024 selection process. This provides the general manager with plenty of flexibility to make moves when opportunities present themselves.
The San Francisco 49ers don't want to let Brandon Aiyuk leave. This is their final season before quarterback Brock Purdy becomes extension-eligible. They have to maximize this window of opportunity to finally get over the hump. Parting ways with their best perimeter pass-catcher wouldn't be smart.
If Aiyuk makes things especially difficult, the Niners might admit defeat and look to extract maximum value for the wideout. Something in the region of two second-round selections represents good value. Whether it's something general manager John Lynch would accept is another matter.