3 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking following 2023 roster cuts
There's been plenty to unpack for Carolina Panthers fans.
What burning questions are Carolina Panthers fans asking following their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions?
We're almost there. In less than two weeks, the Carolina Panthers will begin their regular season with a drive down I-85 to visit their division rival, the Atlanta Falcons.
The preseason is now behind us. No more overreactions to sloppy football that is expected during this time of the league year. Now it's time for real action as opening weekend fast approaches.
The last three weeks have provided some context as to what we can expect during the upcoming campaign both good and bad. There will be challenges down the road and we're here to discuss these in this week's final Cat Crave mailbag before the first game of 2023.
As this is being written, the Panthers have completed their initial roster cuts from 90 players to 53 for the campaign. However, more moves are expected over the next week and what the initial regular-season roster looks like today could be quite different on the depth chart once next Tuesday rolls around.
You, the fans, have questions that would like to be answered. This week's mailbag is smaller than previous weeks but no need to fear. Here are three burning questions Panthers fans are asking.