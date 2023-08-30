3 burning questions Carolina Panthers fans are asking following 2023 roster cuts
There's been plenty to unpack for Carolina Panthers fans.
Carolina Panthers positions of need
What position of need (corner depth, pass rush, etc) that was not addressed sufficiently this off-season, will be a real problem this season? - Ben F.
Great question, Ben. I might get slandered on Twitter within the Carolina Panthers space for this, but I'm going with the wide receiver position.
Let me be clear, I don't think the position will be a real problem this season. Guys like Terrace Marshall Jr. and D.J. Chark need to stay healthy for this group to have some good moments. There is hope that Jonathan Mingo can work as a dependable yards-after-catch weapon as he continues to develop from a separation and route-tree standpoint.
Is this a really good group? No.
This is a unit that has different skill sets that could help Bryce Young's transition into the NFL. However, it doesn't have a difference-maker and that could be a problem down the line if Carolina becomes a very competitive team with postseason aspirations.
Adam Thielen will have a decent-sized role in this offense and I expect him to have a productive season. He and Young have seemed to develop a nice repertoire that should be effective during the upcoming campaign.
Laviska Shenault Jr. will have a role in this offense but don't expect him to run the full route tree. He'll likely be used in a Deebo Samuel-like role in the red zone from what we've seen in training camp.
The Panthers must target a No. 1 wide receiver next year regardless of how Marshall and Mingo develop this season. As of right now, the free agent market for the 2024 offseason looks very enticing.