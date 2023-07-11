3 burning questions the Carolina Panthers defense must answer at 2023 training camp
By Dean Jones
What burning questions must the Carolina Panthers defense answer during the organization's upcoming training camp at Wofford College?
High stakes surround the Carolina Panthers in 2023 after some hefty investment across the board throughout the spring. This was essential given the state left behind by the previous regime, which simply had no business holding so much power in a professional environment.
Carolina's coaching staff and playing personnel looks much improved following a busy offseason. While some questions remain about the offense, the Panthers defense is expected to take a gigantic leap forward under the expert guidance of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero next time around.
Evero is a future head coach in the making - perhaps during the 2024 cycle if everything goes well in Carolina. But there are some doubts that must be alleviated before confidence can increase.
With this in mind, here are three burning questions the Panthers' defense must answer at training camp in the stifling Spartanburg humidity.
Will the Carolina Panthers 3-4 defense work?
Ejiro Evero is bringing his creative 3-4 defensive scheme to the Carolina Panthers. This resulted in some significant adjustments for many on the roster who've spent the entirety of their professional football careers within more traditional 4-3 systems.
The Panthers have tweaked the personnel to match Evero's expectations, which should help. It's been hard to gauge how things are unfolding in shorts and helmets during early workouts, so we should get a broader indication of how players are coping with such an important transition when the pads go on at camp.
Evero's scheme relies on setting the edge, generating pressure, and strong contributions from everyone on the defensive second level. Carolina has the talent, it's just about how quickly it all comes together.