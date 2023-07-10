3 burning questions the Carolina Panthers offense must answer at 2023 training camp
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's capabilities with Carolina Panthers playbook
The impression made by Bryce Young since he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft couldn't be more encouraging. His poise, ability to handle even the toughest assignments with ease, and winning teammates over quickly blew everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers away during early workouts - a trend that can hopefully continue when everyone descends on Wofford College in just under a fortnight.
One of the biggest areas where Young has thrived to date centers on his supreme football intelligence. Something that's enabled the Panthers to almost completely open up their complex playbook according to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.
This is almost unheard of for a first-year player learning what it takes to become successful in the pros. But the Panthers are ultra-confident Young has the football IQ and meticulous preparation techniques needed to ensure this bold move goes off without a hitch.
The former Alabama star would have been studying heavily in recent weeks in readiness for camp. But watching how he gets on with so much on his plate and when things get a little more physical will be telling.
It's not going to be a complete bed of roses initially - nor should it be. However, if Young remains unflustered, eradicates any flaws, and continues to pick up the system effectively, one would be hard-pressed to predict anything other than significant improvements for Carolina's offense under his leadership.