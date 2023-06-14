3 Carolina Panthers backups who could become starters in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players slotted for backup roles could become starters either before or during the upcoming 2023 campaign?
There are plenty of unknowns surrounding the Carolina Panthers despite one of the more productive offseasons in franchise history. Certain concerns remain regarding specific positional groups and many are also wondering how long it'll take for Frank Reich to turn this once-proud organization around after wholesale changes across the board.
These things normally take time. It's two completely different schemes on both sides of the football, so how things unfold at Wofford College during Carolina's training camp should provide fans with a broader insight into the team's chances.
Everyone is starting with a clean slate under Reich's elite coaching staff. Many underachieving players are being given another chance and the Panthers hope some further down the pecking order rise up en route to a bigger contribution.
With this in mind, here are three projected Panthers backups that could become starters before or during the 2023 season.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
After getting almost no legitimate coaching throughout his first two years with the Carolina Panthers, there is renewed hope that Tommy Tremble can emerge into a productive performer at last. The former third-round selection has the athleticism needed for additional involvement, with Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's scheme also set to be more tight-end friendly than systems he's worked within previously.
Tremble will start behind Hayden Hurst on the tight-end depth chart and Ian Thomas looks to be the No. 1 blocking option. However, a situation could emerge where the Notre Dame product impresses enough to become the go-to option for quarterback Bryce Young across the middle or in the red zone.