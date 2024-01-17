3 Carolina Panthers head coach candidates whose stock soared over wildcard weekend
The Carolina Panthers have the potential to make a home-run hire with their next head coach.
Which Carolina Panthers head coaching candidates saw their stocks soar over a thrilling wildcard playoff weekend around the NFL?
The Carolina Panthers seem to be casting a wide net for their next head coach. A few of the candidates they have requested to interview saw their stock rise over wildcard weekend. While there is not a perfect science in picking the right guy to lead a franchise, there are certainly some things to look for.
Overwhelmingly, the head coaches who end up making the playoffs are offensive-minded. The Panthers recently tried going down this route with Frank Reich, who was unable to get the franchise back to winning ways. I don't necessarily think that will steer them away from hiring another one.
If the Panthers want to hire one of the more coveted names, they should do so as soon as possible. Team owner David Tepper might want to take a closer look at these three potential acquisitions who saw their stock soar last weekend.
Carolina Panthers could hire Ben Johnson
- Offensive Coordinator | Detroit Lions
Ben Johnson is in his second year as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, and he continues to impress. During his first career playoff game as a play-caller, he was able to mastermind a 24-point offensive output and get the better of respected Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris - another shortlisted candidate.
Johnson seems to be desired by almost every team with a head coach opening. If the Carolina Panthers want to hire him, they need to make Friday's virtual pitch flawless.
Under the tenure of Johnson, the Lions averaged 26.6 points per game in 2022 - ranked fifth in the NFL. It rose to 27.1 points this season. Again, this ranked No. 5 league-wide.
In the Lions' wildcard victory over the Rams, quarterback Jared Goff completed 22-of-27 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown. He has been dealing since Johnson took over. That was after a couple of iffy years with the Rams, which sparked the infamous trade involving Matthew Stafford.