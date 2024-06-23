3 Carolina Panthers players facing an uphill battle at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
The foundations have been laid over early workouts. Dave Canales and his staff asked a lot of the players before they headed off on their short summer break. Training camp represents another opportunity to catch the eye and ensure they're ready to hit the ground running during the regular season.
Nobody is expecting the Carolina Panthers to fight for postseason honors in 2024. There are too many questions and concerns to suggest anything other than another losing record right now. That will change when results improve, but confidence is high within the building that the fresh injection of ideas and personnel can reap instant rewards.
Players are fighting to prove their worth and cement depth chart statuses. Others are looking to remove the stigma surrounding their previous fortunes and make a better go of things under the new regime.
With that being said, here are three Panthers players facing an uphill battle during the team's training camp in 2024.
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers S
The Carolina Panthers seem set on the backend with Jordan Fuller and Xavier Woods as their starting safety tandem. Sam Franklin Jr. was brought back and Nick Scott signed in free agency. Ejiro Evero used Alex Cook more than anticipated last season. This places Jammie Robinson's fortunes next season firmly under the microscope.
Robinson was a Day 3 pick last season who wasn't trusted with many significant reps on the defensive rotation. He played 70 percent of special teams snaps. Whether the former Florida State standout can gain anything more at this juncture remains to be seen.
He'll fight with everything to make the coaching staff think differently about his aspirations. Robinson's got the right mentality to keep everyone in the safety room on their toes. That said, it's going to take a considerable effort to surge up the depth chart given the options at Carolina's disposal.
The 2023 fifth-rounder has his work cut out, but he won't be found wanting for effort that's for sure.