3 Carolina Panthers players gaining vital momentum down the stretch in 2023
Stocks are soaring for these Carolina Panthers players in reccent weeks...
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young has been an easy target this season. Most critics couldn't wait to pick apart the quarterback's production without giving it the proper context. We live in a reactionary world where some fans would rather be right than see their signal-caller succeed with the cards stacked against him.
Sad, but true.
There's been a different demeanor about Young over the last two games. He looks confident behind a more assured offensive line and with playmakers who are making a difference at long last. One could argue that the last two outings have been the best of his professional career to date.
After masterminding an exceptional final drive to beat the Atlanta Falcons in tough conditions, Young thrived versus the Green Bay Packers. He was incredible in the second half, even getting them to within field goal range extremely late. Unfortunately for the signal-caller, time on the clock was the only thing that could stop him.
Nobody is getting too carried away, hopefully. There's still a long way to go for Young and his development. But one cannot look at his recent upturn and think he cannot potentially be a franchise presence under center once better reinforcements arrive.
The future is bright for Young if the Panthers make the right decisions this offseason. And who knows, maintaining these high standards over the next two games could make potential head coaching candidates look at the Panthers a little differently.