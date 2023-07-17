3 Carolina Panthers players that must become leaders in 2023
These Carolina Panthers players must enhance their leadership qualities in 2023.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players must become leaders during a crucial first campaign for the franchise under Frank Reich in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers are just a few short days away from descending on Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp. This will be intense, hot, physical, and comes with storylines aplenty attached after a memorable offseason for the franchise.
Frank Reich's men are being quietly fancied around the media to make a strong NFC South title push in 2023. Everything must go right for this to occur, but there is an opportunity given how others within the division seem to be going through their own transitions.
There is a nice blend of youth and experience across the Panthers roster. But if they want to make immediate improvements under Reich's outstanding staff, everyone must come together in the coming weeks to reach their common goal.
With that being said, here are three Panthers players that must become leaders in 2023.
Vonn Bell - Carolina Panthers S
Being a leader is something that comes naturally to Vonn Bell. The Carolina Panthers need this in the biggest possible way next season despite the veteran safety also adjusting to different surroundings.
Bell was seen as a tremendous addition in free agency after a standout spell with the Cincinnati Bengals. He is productive in all phases and most importantly, represents a premier communicator pre-snap to get the entire defense on the same page.
The Panthers are making an important transition to their new 3-4 base defense under Ejiro Evero. Therefore, Bell's leadership on and off the field is going to be a key component of any immediate growth Carolina accomplishes under Frank Reich in 2023.