3 Carolina Panthers players who must unlock their potential in 2024
By Dean Jones
There are high stakes for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. Dan Morgan adopted a ruthless approach to his roster revamp this offseason. Expect this trend to continue if the new general manager feels like some aren't pulling their weight or up to the required standard.
Far too many became complacent and stuck in their ways under the previous staff. Not having the self-pride to go the extra mile as another season spiraled into oblivion didn't leave the best impression. Morgan cut ties with some and gave second chances to others. But the urgency is raised in no uncertain terms.
For the Panthers to stand any chance of emerging from rock bottom and back to respectability, they must get more from everybody. It needs to be a collaborative effort with no room for passengers. Anything less could see the same problems arise despite a decent-looking schedule.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who must unlock their true potential in 2024.
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
If Bryce Young got a pass for a rookie season to forget, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo deserves the same luxury. But unlike the signal-caller, the Carolina Panthers weren't going to avoid bringing in additional competition.
Mingo knows that anything less than improved consistency when targets come his way will do. The Panthers acquired Diontae Johnson via trade and drafted Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. If the former second-rounder out of Ole Miss displays the same inability to separate and concentration issues next time around, he'll become a non-factor.
This would be the worst-case scenario. Mingo has the physical tools needed to contribute. A fresh set of coaching ideas from Dave Canales and his staff can hopefully lead the wideout to better fortunes.
The Panthers have no sentimental attachment to Mingo despite Morgan being part of the draft process that brought him in last spring. There is a lot of hard work ahead for the player, but all hope is not lost.