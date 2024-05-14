3 Carolina Panthers players primed for a breakout season in 2024
By Dean Jones
Optimism is growing around the Carolina Panthers after an offseason of vast changes across the board. The front office was reinvigorated with a newfound sense of professionalism thanks to Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis. Dave Canales was appointed head coach and immediately implemented an enthusiastic, strategic approach to get everyone on the same page.
Couple this with the roster transactions and it's not hard to see why large sections of the fanbase are starting to believe again. Nobody is getting too carried away - especially considering how things have spiraled into a joke under David Tepper's ownership up to now - but there is a genuine plan for sustained progress and innovative thinkers within the building capable of stabilizing the football operation before grander ambitions arrive.
Canales believes this can happen quickly if things go as he expects throughout the offseason. The Panthers have a chance to emerge from rock bottom and become a respectable outfit once again, but this needs to be a collective effort with no room for passengers whatsoever.
With this newfound optimism, here are three Panthers players who look primed for a breakout season in 2024.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers taking Ja'Tavion Sanders at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft came with significant intrigue attached. His blocking needs significant work, but there's nothing to suggest he cannot become impactful as a pass-catcher from the tight-end position immediately while working on other areas of his game.
Hopes are high regarding Sanders, but expecting miracles right out of the gate is unrealistic. With Hayden Hurst no longer around, it seems as if the Panthers are going to give Tommy Tremble a legitimate shot at becoming their No. 1 option unless their newly acquired rookie makes the improvements needed.
Dave Canales and Dan Morgan both believe Tremble has the tools needed to establish himself with increased responsibilities. There's no telling for sure after limited targets over his first three years in the league, but don't be surprised if the former third-round pick out of Notre Dame finally starts living up to his pre-draft billing.