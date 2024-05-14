3 Carolina Panthers players primed for a breakout season in 2024
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
The objective this offseason was simple. After a disastrous rookie season, the Carolina Panthers had to do more for quarterback Bryce Young and ensure their significant investment pays dividends.
Young went through more turmoil than most last season. Whether those in the building were on the same page about taking him over C.J. Stroud at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft is debatable. One thing that cannot be disputed is how much they failed the signal-caller during such an important transition from college to the pros.
Things are looking up for Young after a memorable offseason. The Panthers invested heavily in two new starting offensive guards. They added to the wide receiver options by trading for Diontae Johnson and drafting Xavier Legette. Having a renowned quarterback guru in Dave Canales as head coach is another massive positive entering his second campaign.
The talent around Young has improved. The scheme is being devised to suit his strengths and every single member of the operation fully believes in his capabilities. This support system was sorely lacking last time around and confidence waned as a result.
Young should be highly motivated to get things back on track. There's no way he's escaped all the criticism aimed in his direction across the national media - many of whom have already declared Carolina's choice as one of the worst fumbles in NFL history. That's extremely harsh after one season and ignores the mitigating circumstances attached, so silencing some doubters will be paramount to prevent any further complications.
The Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama proved last season that he can be effective when given time to go through his progressions. Young might not be a world-beater just yet, but he's got the tools to be molded into a highly productive quarterback once Canales works his magic.
If everything goes according to or better than expected, a potential bounce-back, breakout-caliber campaign for Young in 2024 won't be too far behind.