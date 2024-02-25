3 Carolina Panthers players who should still be cut despite 2024 cap rise
The new financial flexibility might not matter for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players should still be cut despite the whopping 2024 salary-cap increase announced by the NFL?
Business is no doubt booming where the NFL is concerned. Record television deals, the ever-increasing influence of streaming platforms, and huge viewing figures were evident throughout the 2023 campaign. Something that's also provided the Carolina Panthers with some added financial wiggle room this offseason.
The league announced a much bigger than anticipated rise in the salary cap. This makes things a little easier for the Panthers, but there are still some important upcoming decisions for those in power as part of their long and short-term plans for progression.
Some players will benefit greatly from the increased salary cap number. For others, their respective fates are still hanging in the balance for one reason or another.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who should still be cut despite the cap hike in 2024.
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
There's not a lot to suggest Ian Thomas warrants an extended stay under new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales. The veteran tight end is further down the pecking order than ever before. Making him surplus to requirements heading into the final year of his deal seems like a no-brainer.
Thanks to the terrible contract given to Thomas, there's just $2.27 million in savings attached to his early release with $3.77 million in dead money. That said, Brandt Tilis must start cleaning up the mess left behind by Carolina's two previous regimes. Taking a hit with the former fourth-round selection's release is a good place to start.
Thomas can have no complaints if this scenario comes to fruition. He was given a tough task to fill the void left by Greg Olsen. Unfortunately, the Indiana product never came close to meeting expectations.