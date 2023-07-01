3 Carolina Panthers players whose stock is soaring ahead of 2023 training camp
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players have the benefit of soaring stock heading into the team's upcoming training camp at Wofford College?
The level of anticipation heading into Carolina Panthers training camp this summer is palpable. After a memorable offseason that's completely shifted the landscape across the franchise, it's not hard to see why.
Nothing looks the same in Carolina anymore. Players are reinvigorated, the coaching staff is professional, there is a common purpose from top-to-bottom with no hidden agendas, and the sense of community has been restored after fans became more disenchanted than ever under the previous regime.
This newfound belief was evident throughout early off-season workouts. Something that can hopefully continue with even more urgency when the time comes to descend on Wofford College in Spartanburg.
On this topic, here are three Panthers players whose stock is soaring heading into this year's camp.
Marquis Haynes Sr. - Carolina Panthers OLB
While the Carolina Panthers could yet add another edge rusher to put alongside Brian Burns by the time Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons rolls around, Marquis Haynes Sr. has emerged as the frontrunner for the second outside linebacker role if those in power keep faith with their current options. The former Ole Miss star looked the part throughout early workouts, creating pressure almost at will and catching the eye of rookie quarterback Bryce Young along the way.
Haynes has always produced good numbers from a rotational role. Doing it on a consistent basis from a starting position is the next logical step heading into a contract year.
If his current performance levels progress when the pads go on at camp, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can feel confident about increasing Haynes' responsibilities in a competitive environment. Something that represents a win-win for the player and the Panthers.