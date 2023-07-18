3 Carolina Panthers players that could be traded before 2023 season opener
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players could potentially be traded before their 2023 season opener at the Atlanta Falcons rolls around?
Although the Carolina Panthers have done the majority of their roster building throughout one of the more eventful offseasons in recent memory, general manager Scott Fitterer is never one to sit on his hands. If the aggressive front office figure feels there are more deals that could benefit the organization long-term, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.
The Panthers could use their salary-cap space to acquire another veteran or two if the right fits present themselves. Fitterer is also renowned for making trades in or out, so this possibility cannot be dismissed either.
With this in mind, here are three Panthers players that could be traded before they take the field in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
Brandon Smith - Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers are transitioning to a 3-4 base defense with Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu as their middle linebacker starters. This comes with enormous intrigue, but it's also left Brandon Smith on the fringes despite leaving a positive impression when finally allocated reps during his rookie campaign.
Smith is a victim of circumstance under a new coaching staff that has no emotional attachment to him whatsoever. While his special teams production could mean a roster spot, the Panthers might be receptive to a worthy trade offer depending on how the former fourth-round selection out of Penn State performs in the preseason.
Giving up on Smith so soon into his professional career could be a mistake. Even if he does appear to be out of favor compared to others currently.