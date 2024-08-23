3 Carolina Panthers who are playing themselves off the 2024 roster
By Mike Luciano
The Carolina Panthers are coming up on the final stages of the preseason, which means that cut day is starting to loom large over the roster. Many young players with eyes on making an NFL 53-man squad will have their dreams put on hold.
The Panthers have not exactly wowed with their first two preseason games, both of which were low-scoring affairs in which the offense seemed to be incapable of properly executing the scheme set up by head coach Dave Canales. This could make the upcoming cutdown difficult for those in power to navigate.
These three players may be on the verge of getting cut by the Panthers. Due to their poor play, it would take a great confluence of circumstances to keep them on the squad.
3 Carolina Panthers players who are playing themselves off the roster
3. WR Jalen Coker
While Jalen Coker has had a few impressive plays in camp, reporting from the Panthers beat suggests that he will likely begin the season on the practice squad. If Carolina keeps six wide receivers, it seems more likely that Ihmir Smith-Marsette will be retained on the 53-man roster.
Coker could have shown off for the coaches in both of Carolina's preseason games, but he mustered just two catches for 16 receiving yards. The undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross has suffered from poor quarterback play, but time is starting to run out for him to prove himself.
2. OT Ricky Lee
Do you know how bad you have to perform to somehow make Tyler Smith's 20.9 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade not the worst on the team? Ricky Lee, who was roughed up against the New England Patriots and New York Jets, pulled up with a nasty grade of 9.6 (out of 100) in pass protection.
Lee's only chance of making the roster is banking on one or more of the other backup offensive tackles playing worse than he did. Even with Carolina's suspect offensive line depth, he can't count on that to save his bacon after multiple tough showings in a row.
1. QB Jack Plummer
Jack Plummer entered the preseason as the unequivocal favorite to win the QB3 job in his competition with late arrival Jake Luton. His preseason play has been so rough it has some wondering not only if Carolina could stash him on the practice squad, but if any team will be willing to roll the dice on someone who has underperformed like this.
Plummer is averaging a putrid 3.3 yards per attempt through two preseason contests and hasn't led the Panthers on a touchdown drive. Luton, who was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars after underperforming with them, looks like the better passer,
This does not bode well for Plummer if Carolina keeps three quarterbacks.