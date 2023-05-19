3 Carolina Panthers role players to benefit most from Bryce Young as QB1
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers role players stand to benefit most from Bryce Young's presence under center during the upcoming 2023 season?
Bryce Young might be starting off-season activities behind Andy Dalton on the quarterback depth chart, but that won't be the case for long. Once the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft gets up to speed, he'll assume command of a franchise that is crying out for better fortunes at football's most prestigious position.
Young blew the Panthers away on film and during pre-draft meetings. He was the consensus choice atop the draft following their daring trade-up from No. 9 and the player made a good first impression at the team's recent rookie minicamp - the first stage of an important preparation period.
The Panthers have built their recruitment strategy on surrounding Young with everything needed to thrive immediately. Carolina's coaching staff is experienced and progressive in equal measure, so the former Alabama standout couldn't have landed in a better situation.
With that being said, here are three Panthers role players who stand to benefit most from Young's presence under center in 2023.
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
After flashing moments of promise following his trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, expect to see Laviska Shenault Jr. more creatively within Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's system. In Bryce Young, the do-it-all weapon now has a quarterback that gets the football out quickly and can put him in the best possible positions to generate yards after the catch.
This is where Shenault shines. Generating targets won't be easy given the talent within the Carolina Panthers' wideout room, but there are multiple ways the former second-round pick can be deployed and Young is an absolute master of exploiting mismatches.