3 Carolina Panthers whose stock is plummeting ahead of Preseason Week 2
By Mike Luciano
The Carolina Panthers would have liked to see a bit more quality and cohesion in their preseason debut against the New England Patriots. Even with big names like Bryce Young not playing, head coach Dave Canales would have liked to see more than three points scored in a loss that left more questions than answers.
The offense seemed to be the biggest area of weakness for the Panthers. While New England's defense was solid last season and promises to be a respectable unit this year, the fact it was so difficult for Carolina to sustain offensive drives should be viewed as somewhat concerning.
Canales used this game as a chance for less-heralded roster members to strut their stuff and prove they should make the final squad. Players like cornerback Lamar Jackson and outside linebacker Eku Leota did just that. However, a handful of Panthers saw their chances shrink drastically after laying an egg in this game.
These three players saw their stock within the organization go into freefall after poor showings against the Patriots. Just a few days away from yet another preseason tussle versus the New York Jets, this trio needs to use that game as an opportunity to get back on the right track as soon as possible.
Dillon Johnson - Carolina Panthers RB
With Rashaad Penny's recent retirement, the Panthers could carry another running back on the roster. Dillon Johnson, who had 16 touchdowns last year at Washington, mustered just two carries for four rushing yards and was clearly behind Mike Boone in the pecking order.
Johnson, who was previously waived by the Tennessee Titans, may need to find yet another team to take a chance on him.
Badara Traore - Carolina Panthers OT
It seems like one of either Badara Traore or Ricky Lee will make the final roster as a backup offensive tackle behind either Ikem Ekwonu or Taylor Moton, especially with Yosh Nijman being a long way from returning according to head coach Dave Canales.
That statement went from a positive development to a warning after New England. Both of them allowed sacks. Traore allowed multiple pressures and left with a knee injury. This was a night to forget for the former LSU star.
Jack Plummer - Carolina Panthers QB
An undrafted free agent who bounced around multiple college programs, Jack Plummer seemed to be the overwhelming favorite for the QB3 role. Competing with Jake Luton, his accurate arm seemed like he had a spot locked up. Playing most of the game versus New England, the signal-callerdid little but raise doubts.
Plummer completed just 11 of 21 passes for 86 yards, was sacked five times, and didn't lead the Panthers on a touchdown drive. Luton was not much better, but he was an upgrade.
The first-year pro had a golden opportunity. Unfortunately, he let it fall by the wayside.