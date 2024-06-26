3 emerging alphas on the Carolina Panthers roster in 2024
By Dean Jones
You could count on one hand the number of alphas on the Carolina Panthers last season. The roster looked devoid of motivation or inspiration in equal measure as another campaign spiraled into oblivion. Things look more promising now, but their fortunes under new head coach Dave Canales could go either way in 2024.
Brian Burns, Shaq Thompson, Derrick Brown, Adam Thielen, Frankie Luvu, and Jaycee Horn carried alpha status last season. One could make a case for others, but this was the common perception.
Two of those are no longer around. Luvu and Burns departed this offseason - both for the NFC East. Others must step up and fill the void. Otherwise, it's not hard to see how morale could slip away when things aren't going according to plan.
With this in mind, here are three emerging alphas on the Panthers' roster in 2024.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Tommy Tremble has a significant opportunity awaiting him next season. The Carolina Panthers released Hayden Hurst after one year. This surged the former third-round selection to No. 1 on the tight end depth chart entering Year 4 of his professional career.
This is the chance Tremble's been waiting for. He's made no secret of his frustration regarding a lack of involvement and correct development under previous coaching regimes. Dave Canales has bigger plans for the Notre Dame product despite the Panthers selecting Ja'Tavion Sanders at No. 101 overall.
Canales gushed in his praise of Tremble over early workouts. The head coach stated there's been a tone-setting intent from the player. His work ethic is exceptional and he's leading from the front. It'll take much more, but the signs are positive surrounding a potential breakout.
If this scenario comes to fruition, the timing would be impeccable. Tremble is entering a contract year, so improved production and outstanding leadership will likely see Dan Morgan provide the player with a longer-term commitment.