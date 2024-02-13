3 exciting traits Dave Canales brings to the Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales brings plenty of exciting traits to the table.
By Pierre Davis
Dave Canales is a renowned QB developer
Before we examine how Dave Canales can help Carolina Panthers signal-caller Bryce Young, let's examine his prior work with other quarterbacks.
The seasoned coach has an impressive track record of revitalizing and nurturing quarterbacks to reach their full potential. He has mentored some of the league's most renowned signal-callers. His expertise in the field is highly regarded.
Among his success stories is Russell Wilson, whom he coached from 2018 to 2019. During that period, he delivered two of his best statistical seasons. This is a testament to the Canales' remarkable ability to bring out the best in his players.
The next item on the résumé pertains to Geno Smith, who had an exceptional year in 2022. He was awarded the title of NFL Comeback Player of the Year and selected for his first Pro Bowl. Canales - who had previously worked with the quarterback during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks - developed a strong and dependable relationship with the quarterback. As a result, he had some kind words for his former coach's future ventures, emphasizing his mindset and positive demeanor.
Baker Mayfield had his best since the 2020 campaign working with Canales on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He threw for 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions. He was even considered for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, although he didn't win.
Along with his recently departed offensive coordinator and the Bucs team, they managed to win the NFC South and even secured a home playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is excellent news for Young. He gets a coach who truly believes in his abilities and can help him become the star we know he can be, just like he was at Alabama.
During the introductory press conference, Canales outlined his approach and emphasized a desire to build on Young's strengths to help him improve further. It will be precious for the quarterback's confidence and could help the Panthers' offense become much more modern and dynamic - a challenge they faced last season.