3 free-agent moves from NFC South rivals that Carolina Panthers fans can laugh at
These could go either way...
By Dean Jones
Which free agents acquired by the Carolina Panthers division rivals should fans look at skeptically heading into the 2024 season?
The Carolina Panthers have easily been the most active NFC South team in free agency. This was almost guaranteed following a two-win season that brought nothing but embarrassment to the fanbase. Dan Morgan has gutted the roster accordingly with more transactions on the way before competitive action arrives once again.
It wasn't just the Panthers who disappointed within the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers retained their crown at 9-8. The New Orleans Saints had the same record and the Atlanta Falcons went 7-10 to Carolina's dismal 2-15.
While it's a long road back for the Panthers, all hope is not lost. If the new arrivals mesh quickly, the right additions come into the franchise during the draft, and head coach Dave Canales works his magic, they should be more competitive next season at the very least.
Until then, here are three free-agent signings across the NFC South that Panthers fans should laugh at.
Darnell Mooney
The Atlanta Falcons are officially in win-now mode. They feel like the right head coach has come on board and personnel is where it needs to be for an NFC South title charge in 2024. Whether this gamble pays off remains to be seen, but Darnell Mooney is someone those in power are expecting big things from after he arrived from the Chicago Bears in free agency.
Mooney is getting paid like a 1,000-yard wide receiver, even if he's reached that feat just once during his four-year career. Allocating a three-year, $39 million deal with a $15 million signing bonus and $26 million guaranteed seems like an overpay for now. Especially considering he's coming off a campaign where his catch success percentage dropped to a dismal 50.8.
