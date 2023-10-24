3 free-agent wide receivers the Carolina Panthers could sign to help Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Which available free-agent wide receivers could the Carolina Panthers pick up in pursuit of assisting quarterback Bryce Young short-term?
It's clear that quarterback Bryce Young needs some help to continue his encouraging development. The Carolina Panthers moving forward with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown as their new play-caller should help, but bolstering the wideout room could also assist over the next 11 games.
Aside from Adam Thielen, it's been not very pleasant from the skill positions. Some young guns that the Panthers had high hopes for aren't creating the needed separation. Terrace Marshall Jr. was also given permission to seek a trade given his inconsistent involvement under the new regime.
Although fans are clamoring for the Panthers to make another aggressive move in the trade market, it does seem unlikely when one factors everything into the equation. Perhaps more realistic is the possibility of acquiring a veteran remaining on the free-agent market, although how quickly they could help given the timeframe involved is another matter.
On this topic, here are three free-agent wide receivers the Panthers could sign if they decide to keep what little draft capital they have.
Carolina Panthers could sign Sammy Watkins
Even though Sammy Watkins has dealt with numerous injury complications over his career, he's also proven his worth as a capable contributor over the middle and in the red zone. While the explosiveness is nowhere near where it once was, the veteran might be able to help if he hits the ground running.
Watkins is still looking for a new home after spending last season with the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers. He's no stranger to the region having played his college football at Clemson and offers more upside than most on the market if there is still something left in the tank.
The Carolina Panthers could use another veteran, especially if Terrace Marshall Jr. leaves. Whether joining a struggling team with a rookie quarterback would interest Watkins or anyone else is up for debate.