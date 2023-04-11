3 free agents the Carolina Panthers were smart to avoid in 2023
Which veteran players were the Carolina Panthers right to avoid during a frenzied period of free-agent activity for the franchise in 2023?
It was an immensely busy period of activity across free agency for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. The team had some significant holes to fill that only got worse when they decided to trade D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears, so it was refreshing to see those in power act with conviction and keep things financially stable for sustained success.
General manager Scott Fitterer and his team have done a tremendous job. This was far better than many fans expected and convincing some coveted veterans to join the Panthers indicates how well they are selling their ambitious project under Frank Reich.
Of course, this counts for nothing if everything doesn't mesh. The Panthers also need to select the right quarterback at No. 1 overall to spearhead their quest for NFL relevancy after years of languishing in the wilderness.
Among the correct decisions made by the Panthers included these three free agents they were smart to avoid in 2023.
Player No. 1
Carolina Panthers were right to avoid Dalvin Tomlinson
The Carolina Panthers are shifting to a 3-4 base defense under Ejiro Evero. Therefore, it was important for the primary decision-makers to acquire the right personnel to ensure this important transition goes off without a hitch.
Dalvin Tomlinson's experience in a 3-4 system with the Minnesota Vikings made him an intriguing possibility with genuine NFL production. However, considering the massive contract he received from the Cleveland Browns, the Panthers were right to pursue alternative options.
Carolina bolstered their defensive front with the signings of Shy Tuttle, DeShawn Williams, and John Penisini to go alongside Derrick Brown. But they are still in desperate need of an explosive edge rusher to put opposite Brian Burns.