3 free agents that could immediately start for the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which free agents remaining on the market could immediately start for the Carolina Panthers during their first season under Frank Reich in 2023?
Even though the Carolina Panthers are currently going through their final period of rest and relative relaxation before training camp and the regular season arrives, there is no such thing as downtime for influential figures behind the scenes. General manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich will be assessing the current roster state heading into Spartanburg, which could also see the power couple determine whether more is needed beforehand.
The Panthers did a nice job in terms of recruitment this spring. More importantly, they've also stabilized their financial position after years of mismanagement under previous regimes.
This leaves the Panthers with $26.57 million in available cap space with only quarterback Bryce Young to tie down from their draft class. Some will get kept back for potential in-season moves, but the capital is there to strengthen their NFC South title chances if the right opportunities present themselves.
With this in mind, here are three free agents currently sitting on the market that would immediately start for the Panthers in 2023.
Carolina Panthers could sign Jadeveon Clowney
There are a few concerns about whether the Carolina Panthers have enough from a pass-rushing perspective in 2023. They were too reliant on Brian Burns last season after letting Haason Reddick walk, which is something that has to change if Frank Reich wants to stand any chance of instant progress.
Someone like Jadeveon Clowney would help enormously if the money is right. While the player never quite lived up to his generational tag coming out of South Carolina, he can get after the quarterback when required and is one of the best around at setting the edge on running downs for good measure.
Clowney could line up as a 3-4 defensive end or outside linebacker given his frame and physical attributes. This also represents a homecoming of sorts for the player, who might look at the Panthers a little differently now that there are real football men running things.