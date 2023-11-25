3 intriguing Carolina Panthers storylines at the Titans in Week 12
Keep an eye on these Carolina Panthers storylines in Week 12...
By Dean Jones
What intriguing storylines are worth monitoring when the Carolina Panthers travel to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12?
Interest is waning around the Carolina Panthers and their remaining seven games of the 2023 season. That's what happens when you start 1-9, but the same mindset cannot transition into the locker room in pursuit of avoiding similar fortunes in the coming weeks.
That's a job for under-pressure head coach Frank Reich and his staff, starting this weekend at the Tennessee Titans. Despite their indifferent 3-7 record, Mike Vrabel's men have been largely impressive at home and represent another stiff challenge with dynamic playmakers such as Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins at their disposal.
This comes down to how much fight remains in both teams. Fine margins might be the order of the day, so coaching is also going to play a significant role in the overall outcome.
With that being said, here are three intriguing Panthers storylines to monitor during their Week 12 clash on the road.
Carolina Panthers OL changes
Austin Corbett's return from a long-term knee injury was short-lived. The veteran right guard will miss the rest of 2023 with an MCL complication, which is the worst possible news for an offensive line that's regressed considerably this season.
It promises to be a patchwork interior, so the Carolina Panthers offensive tackle tandem of Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton must be at the top of their game throughout. But in all honesty, even that might not be enough.
Running the football and perhaps implementing some of the power-blocking concepts that were so successful last season are options to consider. Something that would hopefully ease the strain on rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who's been taking far too many hits of late.