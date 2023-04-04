3 key traits Kamu Grugier-Hill brings to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
What key traits does Kamu Grugier-Hill bring to the Carolina Panthers in 2023 after the linebacker became their latest free-agent signing?
After the Carolina Panthers managed to improve their salary-cap status despite multiple new arrivals in free agency, it didn't come as a shock to see another body come into the fold before the 2023 NFL Draft. Something that should provide a little extra freedom for those in power throughout the all-important selection process.
The team announced on Tuesday that they've agreed to terms with Kamu Grugier-Hill. He has previous experience around Frank Reich from their time together on the Philadelphia Eagles and should be a nice addition for Ejiro Evero to utilize throughout the upcoming campaign.
This is yet another intriguing arrival that fits the mold of what Carolina is trying to bring to the defensive side of things. Grugier-Hill's bounced around the league since leaving Philadelphia, but it's also worth remembering that he's one year removed from the best career of his professional campaign.
With that being said, here are three key traits Grugier-Hill brings to the Panthers in 2023.
Key Trait No. 1
Kamu Grugier-Hill brings special teams play to the Carolina Panthers
Whether Kamu Grugier-Hill can fit onto the defensive rotation remains to be seen. But he looks like a nice fit for the special teams unit if nothing else.
The Carolina Panthers were much improved in this particular discipline under Chris Tabor last season. Grugier-Hill provides another dependable option for the coordinator to use, which is in keeping with the focus those in power have allocated to special teams' progress over the last two years.
Grugier-Hill will be hoping to become more of a factor. But this is a nice fallback option for the one-time Eastern Illinois standout in pursuit of making the 53-man roster.