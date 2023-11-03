3 keys objectives for the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 vs. Colts
Getting this done would do their chances an untold amount of good.
By Noah Bryce
Can the Carolina Panthers do the unthinkable once again and scratch out a second victory in what seems like a lost season?
We can finally rest easy this season as the Carolina Panthers will not be winless. But there are some things to be excited about other than that heading into Week 9.
Namely, the breakout performance by Bryce Young that we have all been impatiently waiting for. It only took eight weeks and a change of play-caller, but the potential finally turned into production for the rookie quarterback.
Young was efficient, protective of the football, and took what the defense gave him, including the long-awaited appearance of the deep ball. This further boosts optimism for the future.
These are all positives that the former Alabama star can build upon. Something that the team and fanbase alike hope to see when the Panthers take on a plucky Indianapolis Colts team on Sunday.
The Colts are without their rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, but that doesn't mean this will be an easy matchup by any means. The opposition has a few tricks left up their sleeve to make the Panthers' life miserable and it will be a tall task to contain them.
With this in mind, here are some key objectives Carolina must achieve to get revenge for their head coach Frank Reich.