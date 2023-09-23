3 major storylines following the Carolina Panthers into Week 3 at Seahawks
Keep an eye on these Carolina Panthers storylines in Week 3.
By Ricky Raines
There's been news - we've all heard it. Now let's talk about it and discuss the other major storylines following the Carolina Panthers into their Week 3 matchup.
With the dust settling from the fallout of consecutive division losses to open the 2023 regular season for the Carolina Panthers, the team looked to shift their focus to the cross-country trip for Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1). That was until more collateral damage reared its head.
Rookie quarterback Bryce Young popped up on the injury report with an ankle complication after Wednesday’s walkthrough session. But being designated a DNP during a beginning-of-the-week walkthrough isn’t much cause for hysteria throughout the NFL season unless you’re referring to the No. 1 overall pick and franchise signal-caller.
Accusations, conspiracies, and practically all other forms of unfounded drivel polluted the bandwidth of every nook and cranny of the internet. “We’ve been had!” as if the rolled ankle was all part of an elaborate David Copperfield act.
Luckily for those of us who don't subscribe to the theory that the 5G towers were put in place to sabotage the Panthers football team, the decision-making was left up to the medical staff, coaches, and the player before something decisive emerged.
Perhaps a day or two earlier than expected, on Thursday the team noted that Young wasn’t expected to play in the upcoming game versus the NFC West foe. The official designation of ‘out’ was revealed on the Friday injury report.
That’s as much as I’m interested in continuing any of that conversation or narrative, to be honest. The team made the right decision and we’re moving forward with the regularly scheduled programming.
With fool’s business behind us, here are the major storylines that follow the Panthers into Week 3.