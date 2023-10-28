3 major storylines following the Carolina Panthers into Week 8 vs. Texans
The bye week has come and gone, it's time to get back to business for the Carolina Panthers.
By Ricky Raines
What major storylines are following the Carolina Panthers into their Week 8 game against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium?
While I can’t speak for the players or coaches of this Carolina Panthers team, I can confidently say that this time off during the bye week has been a welcomed reprieve for this fan. Rested, recharged, and ready for the stretch run of the season - let’s do this.
This second act opens with plot twists and new roles for the cast. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over the play-calling duties from head coach Frank Reich. With that change, it’s entirely plausible that players who have been outperforming their peers will be candidates to see their usage and role on offense increase.
A couple of names that come to mind using that train of thought - Chuba Hubbard and Tommy Tremble. Both had their most involvement on offense in Week 6 prior to the bye and did not allow the opportunity to go for naught - displaying their value and what they could bring to the table if given an amplified run.
On the other side of the curtain, there are players that seemingly could be on the outside looking in. Terrace Marshall Jr. looks to have identified that possibility preemptively - along with lower usage thus far than expected in Carolina - and has received permission from the team to explore trade partners.
Standout offensive lineman Austin Corbett was activated at the start of this week and is now eligible to return to a unit that certainly could use his services. He was critically instrumental to their success last season and should instantly provide a boost to the offense.
The Panthers begin a three-game stretch of winnable games this Sunday. The first opponent on the docket? The Houston Texans.
Here are my major storylines following Carolina into the intriguing Week 8 matchup.