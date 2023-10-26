3 changes Thomas Brown should make to Carolina Panthers offense in Week 8
A new era dawns for the Carolina Panthers offense...
By Dean Jones
What changes could Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown make as the new play-caller in Week 8 against the Houston Texans?
One major change took place during the Carolina Panthers bye week - that we know of, anyway. After a mundane start to the season, Frank Reich handed over play-calling responsibilities to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown - a descendent of the Sean McVay coaching tree that could breathe new life into a struggling unit with a smooth transition.
Fans had seen enough of Reich's outdated concepts. The hope is - in theory - Brown can maximize the tools at his disposal and continue rookie quarterback Bryce Young's encouraging development along the way.
The Panthers have a winnable stretch over the next three weeks, although nobody could say that with any great confidence considering what we've been forced to witness this season. Brown's increased responsibilities only heighten optimism, and it's worth remembering Carolina is only 3.5 games out of the NFC South lead, for what it's worth.
That being said, here are three changes Brown should make to Carolina's offense in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.
Carolina Panthers should alter RB approach
This is a pretty simple solution to the Carolina Panthers' inability to establish the run. Miles Sanders has struggled to make any sort of positive impact since joining in free agency, so adopting a committee backfield approach along with Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear represents the best course of action.
Having this ethos keeps everyone fresh and provides an extra sense of urgency. Perhaps it might also be worth Thomas Brown deploying two running backs alongside Bryce Young with more frequency just to keep the Houston Texans' impressive defense on their toes.
If the Panthers can set the tone with the running game, it opens things up elsewhere. It also makes things a lot easier for an offense line that might be getting stud interior protector Austin Corbett back after a lengthy injury layoff.