3 pleasant Carolina Panthers surprises at the 2023 bye week
It hasn't been all bad...
By Dean Jones
What pleasant surprises have emerged from an otherwise disastrous Carolina Panthers 2023 season at the bye week?
It's easy to point out the flaws in the Carolina Panthers through six games. Frank Reich and his all-star staff came into the organization and completely galvanized a beleaguered fanbase, but this newfound positivity has sapped away from even the brightest optimist following an 0-6 start.
According to multiple reporters, the Panthers are more likely to sell at the trade deadline than make another desperate incoming. Winless teams at this juncture aren't normally aggressive when it comes to pursuing talent, which comes as another blow to some sections of Carolina's support that want another productive weapon for quarterback Bryce Young now that offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is calling plays.
That's not reality, unfortunately. The Panthers would be wise to work with what they have, but there have been some bright spots despite all the proverbial doom and gloom enveloping the franchise currently.
With this in mind, here are three pleasant Panthers surprises at the 2023 bye week.
Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard's growth
While Miles Sanders has flattered to deceive as the Carolina Panthers' top running back option, the same cannot be said of Chuba Hubbard. The former fourth-round selection continues to grow into a valuable contributor when called upon, which has many fans calling for a permanent shift in approach under Thomas Brown.
The Panthers aren't going to completely ignore Sanders when he gets back to full health - his contract dictates that. However, Hubbard has done more than enough to warrant additional involvement based on comparisons in production between the two.
Perhaps Brown will adopt a more committee approach moving forward. We won't know for sure until we see Carolina on the gridiron in Week 8 against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.