3 pleasant Carolina Panthers surprises at the 2023 bye week
It hasn't been all bad...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's development
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers don't appear to be moving many mountains this season at 0-6. Therefore, the only thing that matters from here on out - all 11 games - is Bryce Young's development and how it might pertain to long-term prosperity.
Despite operating within a bland offensive scheme, behind a banged-up offensive line, and with little in the way of quality pass-catchers at the skill positions, Young has actually progressed encouragingly. Considering all the mitigating factors involved, it's been surprising to see and a testament to the quarterback's resolve in the face of prolonged adversity for the first time in his football life.
Young's poise and process are as advertised. His confidence in terms of throwing velocity is coming along and although the signal-caller is too reliant on veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, this is a necessity right now rather than by design.
Carolina switching to Thomas Brown as their play-caller - who was a staunch believer in Young during pre-draft evaluations - could propel his game to greater heights. Devising a scheme that plays to his strengths rather than attempting to fit him into outdated concepts is key because the former Alabama star's already shown enough to make plays through creativity and improvisation.
Young had a bigger bullseye on his back than most being the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's almost been working with one hand tied behind his back - something that makes his growth all the more impressive when looking at the bigger picture.