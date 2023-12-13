3 position groups Carolina Panthers could target first in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers have some options with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
What position groups could the Carolina Panthers potentially target with the No. 33 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft?
I guess the answer could be pretty obvious as to which positions the Carolina Panthers should be targeting early in the 2024 NFL Draft, depending on who you ask. The franchise is a total wreck and will be giving up their first-round pick to the Chicago Bears - likely to be the No. 1 overall selection unless they rack up some late victories.
It's been a brutal campaign for the team. They became the second team this year to fire their head coach in-season. For the second time in as many seasons, the Panthers are set to hit the reset button.
I'm not so sure Carolina is the most attractive destination, either. I guess money talks, so perhaps team owner David Tepper could lure a top candidate with his checkbook. But there's not a lot to like about the organization.
Do the Panthers even have a true core group of players? Many of their best players are due for fresh contracts, and there's no guarantee that each of them will be paid.
Offensively, there isn't a lot to encourage. Whoever ends up taking this head coaching job is likely going to have to accept that this is going to be a long rebuilding process.
Sometimes, that's exactly what a franchise needs. To begin this rebuilding process, the Panthers should use their second-round pick in 2024 wisely.
What position groups are going to be in play at the top of the second round in 2024?