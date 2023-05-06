3 pressing Carolina Panthers priorities after the 2023 NFL Draft
What pressing priorities remain for the Carolina Panthers now that their 2023 NFL Draft commitments are a thing of the past?
The 2023 NFL Draft is done and dusted. But there is plenty of hard work ahead for general manager Scott Fitterer and the Carolina Panthers before the new season begins.
It's been a refreshingly positive offseason across the board. A new collaborative, professional approach paid off in a big way and something that has provided fans with a level of optimism not seen for a number of years.
Most pieces of the puzzle are now in place. However, the Panthers have the financial resources to strengthen further and also have some big decisions to make regarding those already on the books for good measure.
With this in mind, here are three pressing remaining priorities for the Panthers following the draft.
Priority No. 1
Carolina Panthers must sign a veteran CB
While there's a chance C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. can develop further under the exceptional coaching staff assembled by the Carolina Panthers, nobody could say that with any great confidence based on their production last season. Couple this with Donte Jackson's torn Achilles and it's not hard to see where problems could emerge.
Jaycee Horn is the team's only true dependable option. The prospect of utilizing three safeties with Ejiro Evero's system cannot be dismissed, but adding another veteran cornerback to the ranks should be high on Carolina's list of remaining priorities.
This is something they've largely ignored throughout the offseason and might become a weak link unless significant improvements arrive from some underperforming individuals currently on the depth chart.