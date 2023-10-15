3 primary keys to Carolina Panthers' survival at the Dolphins in Week 6
By Noah Bryce
How can the Carolina Panthers survive the day on Sunday?
Week 6 is not about getting a win. It is about surviving long enough to make it through the rest of the season.
The Carolina Panthers find themselves staring down an unbeatable giant, with insurmountable odds. A challenge with no clear win scenario. That is how lopsided Week 6 is on paper and that is not an exaggeration.
The Panthers are going up a team that had the opportunity to set the record for most points scored in an NFL game yet chose not to. This was versus a terrible defense but still had its star cornerback and starters across the board.
This has the potential to be a slaughter, it's as simple as that. So forget trying to win this game, it is all about surviving and making it to the bye week while learning something valuable for the future.
The rest of this year is no longer about winning or even a draft pick thanks to the trade-up for Bryce Young. It is entirely about evaluation and figuring out exactly what needs to happen going forward.
Going up against the fastest and most potent offense in the NFL with a secondary comprised almost entirely of third-string players or injured second-stringers is not a recipe for competitiveness. Yet that is where the Panthers are this week.
I don't even know what to say at this point, the Panthers are the worst team in the league and going against one of the best. It is really as simple as a difference in talent and coaching at this point.
If you have a Miami Dolphins player on your fantasy team, might be a good idea to start them this week.
But just what is it that the Panthers can do to try to stop the bleeding in Week 6?