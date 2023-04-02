3 pros and cons to the Carolina Panthers drafting Anthony Richardson
What are some pros and cons to the Carolina Panthers making quarterback Anthony Richardson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Carolina Panthers have an excellent problem after surging up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. General manager Scott Fitterer made the aggressive move in pursuit of implementing his 'draft and develop' ethos, which was restricted over the previous two offseasons thanks to Matt Rhule's constant desire to find an instant solution under center.
In recent weeks, Carolina's brass has been basking in the glory of controlling the draft, sending heavy contingents to pro days featuring the top-four quarterback prospects emerging from the college ranks. The last of these was Anthony Richardson, who could be the biggest feast or famine option in this entire class.
Richardson is a unique prospect with an exceptionally high ceiling. But if the Panthers went down this route, it represents a gamble of epic proportions that will define Fitterer's tenure as the team's primary personnel decision-maker.
With this in mind, here are three pros and cons to the Panthers drafting Richardson at No. 1 overall, which would send shockwaves around the league.
Pro No. 1
Carolina Panthers would get a generational athlete
One thing that cannot be disputed where Anthony Richardson is concerned surrounds generational athleticism for the quarterback position. The comparisons between the Florida product and former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton are obvious in this regard, with his historic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine only heightening the level of intrigue.
Richardson has the size, speed, and explosiveness to become a defensive coordinator's nightmare if he puts everything together. What the Panthers must determine is whether this is enough to ignore more proven performers such as Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud atop the draft.